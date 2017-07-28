Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Prudential Ride London is returning to the capital for a weekend of all things cycling.

The three-day festival includes a variety of different events, from family rides to 100 mile endurance tests, between Friday, July 28 and Sunday, July 30.

Here’s everything you need to know.

The events

Grand Prix - Friday, July 28

The weekend kicks off in the style at the Lee Valley Velo Park in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Stratford. The Grand Prix features two handcycle races, one for international handcyclists and one for injured veteran servicemen and women. There are also a series of expert races for children teenagers in five age categories, with prizes of £500 up for grabs.

The BMX Grand Prix will also include ‘Come and Try It’ training sessions for under 12s with expert coaches. No experience is necessary and bike hire will be available. The velo park will also be packed with entertainment including a BMX stunt show, pedal-powered music and juice making and the chance to try a Penny Farthing.

Races take place between 11am and 6pm, and entry is free.

Freecycle - Saturday, July 29

The Ride London Freecycle is the perfect event for all the family, and provides the opportunity to ride around the streets of the capital on traffic-free roads.

The eight-mile route begins and ends on the Victoria embankment, and takes in sights including Buckingham Palace, Trafalgar Square, St Paul’s Cathedral and the Bank of England.

Seven festival zones will be set up in Green Park, Lincoln’s Inn Fields, Southbank, Aldwych, St Paul’s Churchyard, Guildhall and Leadenhall Market. A range of entertainment will be provided at each zone, including stunts, games, music and cycling challenges.

The route and festival zones will open at 9am and close at 4pm.

Register online for free here.

(Image: Surrey Advertiser)

Classique Pro Women’s Race - Saturday, July 29

The women’s race takes place on a 5.5km circuit in central London, beginning on The Mall in St James’s Park and going in a loop past Big Ben and onto the Strand before moving through Trafalgar Square and back to The Mall.

The individual winner of the event receives 25,000 Euros prize money, with the winning team awarded 10,000 Euros.

The Classique Pro Women's Race starts at 5pm.

Brompton World Championship - Saturday, July 29

The championship final covers eight laps around St James’ Park, past Buckingham Palace and down the Mall.

The unconventional race begins with a dash as competitors rush to unfold their bikes before taking on the 16km circuit. A Lycra ban is in place, with all cyclists expected to wear ‘city-chic’ clothing.

The Bromton World Championship starts at 7.15pm.

London-Surrey 100 - Sunday, July 30

The iconic event kicks off in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park before following a 100-mile route on closed roads through London and into Surrey before coming back to finish in The Mall.

The London-Surrey 100 starts at 5.45am.

(Image: Lewis Darling)

London-Surrey 46 - Sunday, July 30

For those who want to enjoy cycling on traffic free roads without the pressure of a race or the challenge of a 100 mile trek, the London-Surrey 46 is the ticket.

Beginning at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, the route follows the London-Surrey 100 for the first 27 miles before taking in a new two-mile route, and then linking back with the last 17 miles through London to finish in The Mall.

Riders will depart in waves from Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park between 9am and 9.45am, immediately after the last wave of the London-Surrey 100 leaves.

The Classic - Sunday, July 30

The Classic race sees 150 of the world’s best cyclists take on a 200km route through London and Surrey, with plenty of prize money to spur them on. The race will follow a similar route to the London-Surrey 100, but will start and finish in The Mall.

The race kicks off at 1.40pm.

(Image: Press-Photos.com)

The Cycling Show

Based at the Excel centre in the Royal Victoria Dock, the Cycling Show is free to attend and includes exhibits, stalls, appearances from professional riders and interviews with special guests.

The show takes place between 10am and 8pm on Thursday, July 27 and Friday, July 28, and between 9am and 5pm on Saturday, July 29.

For the full timetable of events, see here.

Road Closures

Road closures will be in place across central London for the weekend as cyclists take to the streets.

The closures will affect east London between Stratford, Poplar and Tower Hill, as well as the Rotherhithe Tunnel and Tower Bridge.

For a full break down of closures, see here.

