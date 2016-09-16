RBC V Series cyclists race through Canary Wharf

Cyclists were seen racing around Canary Wharf as LCH Clearnet came out on top at the annual Royal Bank Of Canada V Series.

The Aldgate-based clearing house was one of several teams that went head-to-head as they raced against other teams and the clock around North and South Colonnade on Thursday, September 15.

LCH made their way around four laps of the 1km course in just five minutes and 52 seconds, with Royal Bikers Of Canada coming in second place, clocking in five minutes and 58 seconds.

The event has been hailed a success by organisers, with title sponsors Royal Bank Of Canada (RBC) thanking the spectators who came out to cheer the “brave riders”.

Teams were racing against each other and against the clock

CEO of RBC capital markets, Europe Dave Thomas said: “Once again, we are proud to be title sponsor of this event and to see our employees taking part, including the first all-female team.

“It was clear from the performances that all of the teams had put in months of training, allowing them to showcase their competitive nature and sense of teamwork.”

The event took the form of an Italian pursuit, with teams able to have as many as eight riders per team, and pitted two teams against each other and the clock.

The lead rider peeled off every 500m, leaving the final four riders to race the final 2km. The fasted four teams qualified to the finals.

One rider negotiates one of the difficult corners

Race director Gary Willis said: “Last night we saw some fantastic team performances. The margins between success and failure were incredibly fine, with five hundredths of a second being the difference separating teams in the race for a place in the final.

“That is what Royal Bank Of Canada V Series is all about, teams preparing, plan a strategy and then delivering the ultimate team performance on race night.

“The teams have learned an incredible amount on their journey and now understand more about the art of going fast.”

Limehouse Sports commercial director Diccon Loy said: “Strategy and teamwork are critical components of the Royal Bank of Canada V Series.

LCH Clearnet celebrate their victory

“The levels of commitment, preparation and performance, throughout their journey to race night, of each of the corporate teams has been very impressive.

“The event is also a result of the fantastic relationship with our partners, and together we have been delighted with the continued success and growth of the Royal Bank of Canada V Series."

