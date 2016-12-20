Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Both teams are struggling for form going into this mid-table clash at The Den on Wednesday, December 21. Millwall host Charlton Athletic in this midweek round of fixtures as the hectic Christmas schedule gathers pace. With three more matches coming up over the next 10 days, both sides need to hit some momentum in order to revitalise their hopes for promotion.

Millwall have failed to win at home in over a month, and haven’t scored in front of the home support in the league since that 4-0 win against Bristol Rovers .

The Addicks’ last league win was also over Rovers . Charlton put five past the Pirates towards the end of November but since then have only notched once in the league.

They have failed to score a single goal since Karl Robinson took over as manager and lost 2-0 last time out at home against Peterborough United.

The former MK Dons boss has admitted that he is finding it hard to strike on the right formula with his new side.

Charlton fired off 12 shots against The Posh but not a single effort was on target.

Millwall lost 3-0 to the league leaders Scunthorpe United in their last game, and only managed six shots on goal, with four on target.

Lions manager Neil Harris is expected to make changes to the squad that travelled to Glanford Park.

The 39-year-old was questioning his decisions after the defeat to the Iron and said that his young players had made too many mistakes.

Robinson was also displeased with his side’s defensive lapses and said that his players need to “find some balls” before facing Millwall on Wednesday.

Meetings between these two sides have tended to be low scoring fixtures in recent years, with only one game since 2010 producing more than two goals.

Three of the last six meetings have ended in 0-0 draws , while the Lions won the corresponding fixture 2-1 last season.

Although both managers desperately need a win, with both teams struggling to find form in front of goal, a low-score draw could well be on the cards here.

The 1-1 tie can be backed at 5/1 , while a goalless stalemate can be found at 12/1 .

Anything other than a win for either side could leave them chasing the play-off pack by a whopping 10-point deficit, so both managers will be pushing for the three points.

