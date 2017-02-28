Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Southampton's new striker, Manolo Gabbiadini, has the best rate for scoring or creating goals in the top flight this season.

The Italian forward has scored five goals in just 256 minutes of play in all competitions this season for the Saints. That works out at a goal every 49 minutes.

No other player for a top flight club to have played at least 200 minutes this season has either scored or assisted as regularly for their team.

Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus has the next best record. The Brazilian star has scored three and assisted two goals this season for his new club. With 293 minutes of play under his belt that works out at either a goal or an assist once every 58 minutes.

Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi has the next best record with one every 62 minutes followed by Olivier Giroud with one every 63 minutes.

Alexis Sanchez has the best record for a someone to have racked up more than 2,000 minutes this season though. Sanchez has scored 20 and assisted 16, a total of 36 goals that he’s been directly involved in. They’ve come at the impressive rate of one every 77 minutes.

Top 10 goal makers

Name | Mins per goal or assist

Manolo Gabbiadini | 49 Gabriel Jesus | 58 Michy Batshuayi | 62 Olivier Giroud | 63 Lucas Pérez | 74 Alexis Sánchez | 77 Cesc Fàbregas | 86 Harry Kane | 89 Pedro | 89 Kelechi Iheanacho | 90

