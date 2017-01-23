Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dimitri Payet may no longer be the darling of the London Stadium but he’s add value to West Ham.

The French was bought for £10.7million from Marseille and his likely exit – and it is likely – will probably net the Irons three times that amount. Some astute buying and talent development has added about €102million (£88million) to the value of the team’s players.

West Ham rank seventh in the domestic part of this value-added league compiled from research by the CIES Football Observatory with North London rivals Spurs leading the way.

Tottenham have spent €274million (£236million at today’s exchange rate) in transfer fees to assemble their current squad. That squad has now been valued at €799million (£689million), an increase of €525million (£452million).

That’s the biggest increase in the Premier League and the second biggest across Europe’s five major leagues. Only Barcelona’s players have increased in value more, €586million (£505million).

Leicester’s squad has increased the next most (€354million/£305million) which is the fourth biggest increase in the big five leagues.

Arsenal have the next biggest rise with €279million (£240million and sixth overall) followed by Liverpool with €237million (£204million and seventh overall) and then Southampton with €221million (£190million and ninth overall).

Manchester United and Hull are the only two Premier League sides whose players’ values have actually DROPPED since they were purchased.

Hull’s overall squad value is down €14million (£12million) while United’s is down €18million (£15million).

Club: Increase (€m)

Tottenham: 525 Leicester: 354 Arsenal: 279 Liverpool: 237 Southampton: 221 Chelsea: 201 West Ham: 102 Watford: 84 Sunderland: 66 Bournemouth: 65 Swansea: 59 Everton: 50 Man City: 44 Middlesbrough: 38 West Brom: 37 Stoke: 36 Burnley: 24 Crystal Palace: 9 Hull: -14 Man United: 18

Meanwhile, Marseille have indicated they are no longer interested in signing Payet, who had his heart set on a return to France. The French club indicated they would pay no more than £25million for the unsettled international – but the London club believe it's just a negotiating ploy.