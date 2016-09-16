One win out of four, and West Ham need a performance

The turn-around that saw West Ham surrender a 2-0 lead and leave the pitch at the end of a 4-2 drubbing shouldn’t knock the confidence of the side.

That’s according to reliable cheerleader Adrian who says that the team are ready to put in a shift in Saturday’s now-crucial clash against West Brom on Saturday.

The goalkeeper told the club’s website: “West Brom away is a tough game for us, but if we look at ourselves and if we give 120% like we did many times last season, we have a great chance to win.

“We have some players back on the team and we are stronger than last season. We have won just one game from four but we have a great squad and we’ve signed some good players.”

The defence was blamed for the Watford winner with the shot-stopper taking his share of the blame

“These things happen in football sometimes and we have to improve, also on my part in terms of communication,” he said.

Jose Holebas of Watford and Cheikhou Kouyate of West Ham United battle for possession

Cheikhou Kouyate captured the mood of the fans. He said: “We are in real need of points now. So it doesn’t matter if it is me or one of my colleagues that scores, what will please us the most is for us to go and get all three points and then push on in the league.”

Mark Noble should be fit to take the field at the Hawthorns. He required eight stitches in his left hand after a Watford player trod on him. Although Aaron Cresswell, Diafra Sakho, Andy Carroll and Andre Ayew are out for the medium term medical chief Stijn Vandenbroucke says they have all been out running.

One win out of four doesn’t make good reading while trouble off the pitch is a distraction. The board now intends to talk to fans directly to attempt to resolve the issues of standing, segregation and security. The Supporters Advisory Board will take part in discussions next week.