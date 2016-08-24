Where Olympic sports in east London can be tried if Rio 2016 inspired you

If the successes of Mo Farah, Nicola Adams and Jason Kenny at Rio 2016 have inspired you, maybe it’s time to try an Olympic sport.
East London and Docklands offer an embarrassment of riches, thanks to the London 2012 Games, for those keen to emulate their heroes. Here are the places to go.
Swimming
Main pool swimming, London Aquatics Centre
Swim where the Olympians raced in London 2012 – you can just turn up and pay a maximum of £5.20 as an adult or opt for lessons.
Water Polo
West London Penguin Club, London Aquatics Centre
Try your hand at Water Polo by joining the West London Penguin Club, who have a male, female and junior team training in Stratford.
Diving
Tom Daley Academy, London Aquatics Centre
For those who were inspired by the historic first diving gold medals at Rio 2016, the Tom Daley Academy is training the stars of tomorrow at the Stratford facility.
Cycling
Lee Valley VeloPark’s indoor velodrome
Britain has become the greatest cycling nation with six gold medals at Rio 2016. Fancy getting in the saddle? Try some of the programmes including skills sessions and fitness sessions at the iconic London track.
Hockey
Wapping Hockey Club, Lee Valley Hockey And Tennis Centre
This east London club have seen a surge in interest since Team GB’s undefeated run in the women’s contest in Rio, with a notable increase since the women’s semi-final and final victories. The club cater for a wide range of abilities.
Tennis
Coaching sessions, Lee Valley Hockey And Tennis Centre
Become the next Andy Murray or Heather Watson by trying out one of the centre’s classes including its Tennis Xpress introductory course for beginners and its Adult Improvers aimed at bettering more experienced players.
Basketball
London Lions coaching, Copper Box Arena
Slam dunk with the professionals in one of London Lions’ coaching sessions for boys under 14, over 14 and mixed age girls. London Titans, who train at the Copper Box, are also keen for members to join their wheelchair basketball team.
Handball
London GD, Copper Box Arena
London GD Handball Club train at the Copper Box Arena and provide introductions for complete beginners as well as coaching for experienced players.
Beyond the Olympic Park
Athletics
Victoria Park Harriers and Tower Hamlets Athletics Club, Hackney
Based in Victoria Park the Harriers have members ranging from beginners to world-class athletes, including Perri Shakes-Drayton who competed at London 2012 and offer various membership options for track and field enthusiasts.
Archery
Archery Fit, Greenwich
This facility has two 18m ranges and offers sessions for beginners with everything you need to shoot some arrows.
Badminton
Tower Hamlets Badminton Academy, various venues
Run by Tower Hamlets Badminton Club and providing coaching for ages eight to 19, the academy caters for everyone from beginners to elite players.
Boxing
Third Space, Canary Wharf
Offers boxing classes five days of the week for members where participants learn techniques and drills aimed at making them better fighters.
Canoeing
The Tower Hamlets Canoe Club, Shadwell Basin
The club welcome both experienced and beginner-level members for paddling of all varieties.
Equestrian
Newham Riding School, Beckton
The centre offers starter lessons for ages five years and over. Saddle up.
Fencing
Newham Swords Fencing Club, UEL Docklands Campus
Founded in 1995 by International and Olympic fencers Linda Strachan and Pierre Harper, membership is open to ages six years and over. En garde.
Football
Canary Wharf Business seven-a- side, George Green’s School
Weekly matches are played on a floodlit astro pitch with FA qualified referees. You’ll need a team, of course.
Golf
Greenwich Peninsula Golf Range, North Greenwich
Hit balls at Canary Wharf under the guidance of N1 Golf.
Rugby Sevens
Millwall Rugby Club, Isle of Dogs
The club are always looking for new members at a range of levels to support their various teams.
Gymnastics
East London Gymnastics Centre, Beckton
Offers adults gymnastics sessions throughout the week, which are suitable for absolute beginners all the way up to experienced athletes.
Judo
Tower Hamlets Judo Club, Stepney Green School
Caters to kids aged five and over right through to adults.
Rowing
Poplar, Blackwall and District Rowing Club, Greenwich
Learn To Row courses available although you may have to wait until spring 2017.
Sailing
Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre, Isle of Dogs
Get out on the dock – complete beginners through to experienced skippers welcome.
Shooting
Stock Exchange Rifle Club, London Bridge
Bit of a faff to gain access (you’ll need membership) but offers a range of ranges for marksmen and women.
Synchronised Swimming
Seymour Synchro, Victoria
Those specifically interested in learning synchro may have to travel all the way to Queen Mother Sports Centre in Victoria for the real deal.
Table Tennis
Fusion Table Tennis Club, South Bermondsey
Fusion Table Tennis Club, based in Stockton Road is open to all ages and standards.
Taekwondo
Wapping Tae Kwon-Do Club
This Tench Street club offers all the training you need to make your feet deadly weapons.
Phone number: 07795597882
Triathlon
Serious training at The Community Pool, Waltham Forest College, bike sessions at South Woodford and running at Ashton Playing Fields.
Volleyball
London Lynx Volleyball Club, Whitechapel
Based at Whitechapel Sports Centre. the club cover all skill levels.
Weightlifting
Pure Gym, Canary Wharf
Dream of lifting like a champion? This is the place to find an Olympic weightlifting platform.
Wrestling
Legion Wrestling Club, Leyton
The Olympic Freestyle and Greco Roman wrestling club boast 150 members.
Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf
Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook