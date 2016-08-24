Where Olympic sports in east London can be tried if Rio 2016 inspired you

Kate Richardson-Walsh, Team GB women's hockey captain, was the flag bearer at the Rio 2016 closing ceremony

If the successes of Mo Farah, Nicola Adams and Jason Kenny at Rio 2016 have inspired you, maybe it’s time to try an Olympic sport.

East London and Docklands offer an embarrassment of riches, thanks to the London 2012 Games, for those keen to emulate their heroes. Here are the places to go.

Swimming

Main pool swimming, London Aquatics Centre

Swim where the Olympians raced in London 2012 – you can just turn up and pay a maximum of £5.20 as an adult or opt for lessons.

Water Polo

West London Penguin Club, London Aquatics Centre

Rio 2016 water polo final Croatia v Serbia

Try your hand at Water Polo by joining the West London Penguin Club, who have a male, female and junior team training in Stratford.

Diving

Tom Daley Academy, London Aquatics Centre

Tom Daley in the semi final at Rio 2016

For those who were inspired by the historic first diving gold medals at Rio 2016, the Tom Daley Academy is training the stars of tomorrow at the Stratford facility.

Cycling

Lee Valley VeloPark’s indoor velodrome

Britain's Chris Hoy rides to the finish team sprint finals at London 2012

Britain has become the greatest cycling nation with six gold medals at Rio 2016. Fancy getting in the saddle? Try some of the programmes including skills sessions and fitness sessions at the iconic London track.

Hockey

Wapping Hockey Club, Lee Valley Hockey And Tennis Centre

This east London club have seen a surge in interest since Team GB’s undefeated run in the women’s contest in Rio, with a notable increase since the women’s semi-final and final victories. The club cater for a wide range of abilities.

Tennis

Coaching sessions, Lee Valley Hockey And Tennis Centre

Andy Murray in action at the Rio 2016 men's tennis final

Become the next Andy Murray or Heather Watson by trying out one of the centre’s classes including its Tennis Xpress introductory course for beginners and its Adult Improvers aimed at bettering more experienced players.

Basketball

London Lions coaching, Copper Box Arena

Slam dunk with the professionals in one of London Lions’ coaching sessions for boys under 14, over 14 and mixed age girls. London Titans, who train at the Copper Box, are also keen for members to join their wheelchair basketball team.

Handball

London GD, Copper Box Arena

London GD Handball Club train at the Copper Box Arena and provide introductions for complete beginners as well as coaching for experienced players.

Beyond the Olympic Park

Athletics

Victoria Park Harriers and Tower Hamlets Athletics Club, Hackney

Former Victoria Park Harrier Perri Shakes-Drayton wins the 400m women's final at the European Athletics Indoor Championships in 2013 (REUTERS/Phil Noble)

Based in Victoria Park the Harriers have members ranging from beginners to world-class athletes, including Perri Shakes-Drayton who competed at London 2012 and offer various membership options for track and field enthusiasts.

Archery

Archery Fit, Greenwich

This facility has two 18m ranges and offers sessions for beginners with everything you need to shoot some arrows.

Badminton

Tower Hamlets Badminton Academy, various venues

Run by Tower Hamlets Badminton Club and providing coaching for ages eight to 19, the academy caters for everyone from beginners to elite players.

Boxing

Third Space, Canary Wharf

Offers boxing classes five days of the week for members where participants learn techniques and drills aimed at making them better fighters.

Canoeing

The Tower Hamlets Canoe Club, Shadwell Basin

The club welcome both experienced and beginner-level members for paddling of all varieties.

Equestrian

Newham Riding School, Beckton

The centre offers starter lessons for ages five years and over. Saddle up.

Fencing

Newham Swords Fencing Club, UEL Docklands Campus

Founded in 1995 by International and Olympic fencers Linda Strachan and Pierre Harper, membership is open to ages six years and over. En garde.

Football

Canary Wharf Business seven-a- side, George Green’s School

Neymar celebrates after winning the gold medal for Brazil

Weekly matches are played on a floodlit astro pitch with FA qualified referees. You’ll need a team, of course.

Golf

Greenwich Peninsula Golf Range, North Greenwich

Hit balls at Canary Wharf under the guidance of N1 Golf.

Rugby Sevens

Millwall Rugby Club, Isle of Dogs

The club are always looking for new members at a range of levels to support their various teams.

Gymnastics

East London Gymnastics Centre, Beckton

Offers adults gymnastics sessions throughout the week, which are suitable for absolute beginners all the way up to experienced athletes.

Judo

Tower Hamlets Judo Club, Stepney Green School

Caters to kids aged five and over right through to adults.

Rowing

Poplar, Blackwall and District Rowing Club, Greenwich

Learn To Row courses available although you may have to wait until spring 2017.

Sailing

Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre, Isle of Dogs

Get out on the dock – complete beginners through to experienced skippers welcome.

Shooting

Stock Exchange Rifle Club, London Bridge

Bit of a faff to gain access (you’ll need membership) but offers a range of ranges for marksmen and women.

Synchronised Swimming

Seymour Synchro, Victoria

Those specifically interested in learning synchro may have to travel all the way to Queen Mother Sports Centre in Victoria for the real deal.

Table Tennis

Fusion Table Tennis Club, South Bermondsey

Fusion Table Tennis Club, based in Stockton Road is open to all ages and standards.

Taekwondo

Wapping Tae Kwon-Do Club

Team GB's Jade Jones wins gold in her section of Taekwando in Rio 2016

This Tench Street club offers all the training you need to make your feet deadly weapons.

Phone number: 07795597882

Triathlon

East London Triathletes

Serious training at The Community Pool, Waltham Forest College, bike sessions at South Woodford and running at Ashton Playing Fields.

Volleyball

London Lynx Volleyball Club, Whitechapel

Based at Whitechapel Sports Centre. the club cover all skill levels.

Weightlifting

Pure Gym, Canary Wharf

Dream of lifting like a champion? This is the place to find an Olympic weightlifting platform.

Wrestling

Legion Wrestling Club, Leyton

The Olympic Freestyle and Greco Roman wrestling club boast 150 members.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook