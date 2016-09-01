Will Clarke presents the Credit Suisse team of Ben Tolputt, Keith Garbutt and Lara Nyman with their prize

Olympian Will Clarke came to Canary Wharf to congratulate Credit Suisse’s team on their victory in the pop-up city triathlon.

The Beijing 2008 triathlete and two-time British National Triathlon Champion took time out of his training schedule and presented the Docklands bank with their prize.

The Cabot Square-based firm came first in the Castle Triathlon Series event that took place on Montgomery Square in May, beating 24 other companies.

Will said: “It’s nice for there to be something competitive between these companies that promotes a healthy lifestyle and a great sport.

“Credit Suisse did a good job, I met some of the key people in the company who are into sport and they are all really fit guys.

“One of them was only an hour after me in the recent iron man we did together so that’s pretty good, coming an hour behind myself when he’s got a full-time job and I haven’t.”

Credit Suisse recorded an overall distance of 4,640m, combining the swim, bike and run, with Kelsey Media in second with 4,468m and Bank Of America and CQS tieing for third with 4,440m.

The bank was presented with a winning trophy, a KitBrix bag for each team member, and a £1,000 charity gift, which has been donated to the NSPCC.

Will, who recently qualified for the Ironman 2016 World Championships in Kona, said it was great to see so many Canary Wharf workers able to juggle their hectic work schedules with keeping fit.

“I’m walking around here, the only guy not in a suit,” he said, “and it’s good to see that these guys are keeping fit and healthy as well as working hard.”

“It’s hard to juggle it as you spend most of your time working and to try and fit in training either side of work is hard but it’s nice to see people who are able to do it.

“I think the pop-up city triathlon is great, it’s good for promoting a healthy lifestyle and it’s a nice thing to do to get companies together and competing against each other.”

Will was one of five Brits who took part in the Beijing 2008 triathlon, coming in a respectable 14th place, and he praised the success of Team GB in Rio 2016, particularly the Brownlees’ one-two in the triathlon.

He said: “It’s amazing how many people are winning medals these days and I think it’s back in Atlanta when we only won one gold medal with Steve Redgrave.

“And now there are 27 gold medallists, which is phenomenal. It just shows that in almost every sport we are competing in we are winning medals.

“It was great to beat China too because China and the USA normally walk all over everyone so it’s amazing to get ahead of them. To come second is a massive accomplishment.”

And Will had a message for anyone who has been inspired by Team GB’s display at the Olympics: “If you feel inspired by Rio then don’t be afraid to take part.

“All sorts of people do the triathlon at all different ability levels. It’s a sport dedicated to everyone so I recommend anyone to get involved and not be daunted by it.

“Just get entered and go through the process of getting around it - do some training around work and most people can get around really well.”

