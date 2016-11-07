Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A wonder strike from Mahlon Romeo late in the game on Saturday sees Millwall in the hat for the second round of the FA Cup, which takes place on Monday night (November 7). The game against Southend at the Den looked like heading towards a replay before the defender stabbed home the winner two minutes’ from time.

Lions boss Neil Harris told the club’s website his side were lucky against their League One rivals.

He said: “We weren’t the better team but that’s Cup football. In the second half we didn’t keep the ball well enough and didn’t use it well enough.

"For some reason they seemed to have more legs than us.

“But making the change with 15 minutes to go changed things. There were two moments of quality, Jordan’s save at 1-0 and the goal.

"Marlon still has plenty to learn on the defensive side and he’s doing that every day. However, going forward he’s a threat he produced an excellent finish.

“The loss of Steve Morison and Ben Thompson affected us. On the plus side we showed great character and resilience, we kept a clean sheet and we’re in the next round of the cup.

“It was an ideal opportunity for Shaun Hutchinson to come in for his first 90 minutes and he showed his aggression and bravery. He’s till a bit rusty but he’ll get better with time.”

Southend boss Phil Brown said: “There was a division apart between the teams.

"We were the best side on the park and should be walking away in the draw.”

