As great as it was to get back to winning ways up at The Sixfields stadium on Saturday, winning 3-1 away to Northampton Town, it was as equally frustrating for Millwall to lose 2-0 at home to Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday night at The Den.

After the win, with two home matches to follow it was an opportunity to kick on and head towards the right end of the table. But with each defeat, the chance of challenging for promotion slots becomes more and more unlikely.

We have to beat Fleetwood Town at home on Saturday – failure to do so will paint a very bleak picture for this season. Losing to Bolton was doubly bad given the number of ex-Millwall players in the Bolton squad. They certainly had the last laugh.

We did not make it easy for ourselves on Saturday either. We were 2-0 up with The Cobblers reduced to 10 men but we let them score to set up a few nervy minutes.

Thankfully Steve Morison pounced on a long drop-kick by goalkeeper Jordan Archer and lobbed Adam Smith in the Northampton goal to seal the welcome victory.

The goal from Morison which was his eighth of the season was a great way to celebrate him signing a contract extension to 2018. He is the heart and soul of the club. He brought the best out of Lee Gregory last season and, although he might not be captain this season, you can see how much organising and cajoling he does on the pitch.

Looking back through our recent history, we’ve spent more time without two free-scoring strikers in the team at the same time than with. By having two goalscorers in the side it gives us a great opportunity. So you have to question what is going wrong this season.

The FA Cup first round draw was made this week with the Lions meeting Southend United at home. It wasn’t the most interesting draw that we could have got, but at least it gives us the opportunity to avenge the defeat to the Shrimpers that we suffered back in September.