Millwall have seen off three Premier League teams in their extraordinary FACup run already – so why should a fourth be a bother?

That’s the feeling around the club after the Lions dispatched Premier League champions Leicester City and looked forward to a tough quarter final tie against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane.

Yes, Neil Harris declared “anyone at home” as his preferred option – but at least they’re in the same city and the vocal support that packed the New Den and roared them to victory can more easily come along for the ride.

“It’s a cracking draw for everyone associated with this football club,” Harris told the club’s website .

“The players have had the opportunity to test themselves against some of the best Premier League teams in the previous three rounds but in many ways this is another level altogether.

“Spurs are a fantastic side and this gives my players a chance to see how they can compete with some truly outstanding footballers. White Hart Lane is a fantastic stadium, a great place to play football, and it’s a tie we’re very much looking forward to.”

The club is currently riding on a high. It has seen off – for the moment – a potential assault on the very fabric of the club from developers; it is back in the play-off hunt and, if not for Lincoln, would have been the toast of the back pages at the weekend.

Leicester City may be a fragment of the side that stormed to the Premier League title last year but Millwall showed their resolve was superior, especially when they went down to 10 men – Jake Cooper sent off – when they upped the tempo and man of the match Shaun Cummings scored the crucial goal.

Harris said after the game: “I thought the atmosphere was electric. The noise was phenomenal. These are special days for us. The fans feed off the players and players off the fans.”

Cummings said: “This is our home ground and you can see the atmosphere. Any team we get at home, we can do a number on them.”

The quarter final tie will be played between March 10-13. Harris said: “We can’t look beyond what is to come between now and then, which starts with a hugely important League game against Chesterfield at The Den on Tuesday night.”