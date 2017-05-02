Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Millwall always like to do things the hard way and we certainly did that down at the Memorial Ground when we twice gave up a two-goal lead in a match we had to win.

Being 2-0 up and 3-1 up we were coasting towards the play-offs but we let Bristol Rovers back into the match, drawing level with us with just 16 minutes to play.

Had that result stood, Southend would have leap-frogged us so their supporters, down at Roots Hall, were pretty jubilant at that point.

Shaun Hutchison had other ideas, however, as he buried a header from a corner and we were back ahead 4-3.

We managed to close out the match on Sunday, April 30, well from there and secured our place in the play-offs.

To qualify for the play-offs is always a decent achievement. Out of the 24 teams in the division, only two can get automatic promotion and another four compete in the play-offs.

That said, it was probably the minimum that Millwall supporters expected before the season started having made it to the play-off final last season.

We now face Scunthorpe United over two legs to try and get to the final.

Scunthorpe at times this season looked set for automatic promotion while at other that they would drop out of the play-offs altogether.

When we played them a month ago we were comfortably better than them, but I do not expect that to have a bearing on these two legs.

The whole season effectively starts again on Thursday, May 4, when we take on The Iron in the first leg.

All what has gone in the season before is forgotten about. Most of our home play-off legs produce an electric atmosphere, one that often intimidates the opposition.

We need to do that again and to help the team produce an aggressive, attacking performance.

We obviously would like to take advantage of the home leg and get in front in the tie. And we owe Scunthorpe having lost to them in the play-off final in 2009.

To beat them we are going to have to defend better than we have been doing recently.

What team Harris will select is up in the air which is a bit concerning when you get to the most important part of the season and we are not sure who we should be picking.

Harris' picks need to put in performances at the top end of their games if we are to make the play-off final again.

