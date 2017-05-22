Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Exhilarating, amazing, intense, unbelievable. It’s hard to describe how it felt to win the League One play-off final at Wembley and thus gain promotion to the Championship.

To score in the 85th minute was just perfect timing. It meant we only had to withstand five minutes of normal time plus another five added on.

The 28,000 Millwall supporters at Wembley went nuts when the ball hit the net and continued those celebrations until long after every Bradford supporter had left the ground on Saturday, May 20.

It was a special day to be a supporter of Millwall – one most of us will remember for the rest of our lives.

Steve Morison was the difference again.

Like his performance in the second leg of the semi-final win over Scunthorpe, he had that bit of class to be in the right place at the right time to finish a cross from Shane Ferguson that was flicked on by Lee Gregory.

There wasn’t much between the sides. Bradford probably shaded the first half while we were better in the second.

The match was crying out for that one moment of class that would settle the tie either way.

To get promotion this season after having lost in last season’s play-off Final to Barnsley made it even sweeter.

On top of a great FA Cup run to the quarter finals with a relatively small squad, you have to give huge credit to the players and the staff and, in particular manager Neil Harris.

Harris, who was full of praise for his players , had to come through difficult periods this season when even some supporters were calling for his head.

But he came good and truly cemented his legendary status at the club. In getting promotion we became the first club to twice win a play-off final in the immediate season after previously losing the final.

That experience of losing last season helped our players get over the line this time.

This pent up emotion in some way explains the pitch invasion by a few hundred supporters at the final whistle.

Although I would have preferred if fans had not entered the pitch at the final whistle, I’m not that bothered about it to be honest and find Wembley’s statement about trying to find the perpetrators laughable.

There have been numerous pitch invasions up and down the country this season so there is no need for people to condemn our club for that.

Our supporters are more passionate than most and that makes us a unique, if relatively small club.

Some say we're the Biggest Small Club in the World.

It’s a shame we didn’t get the good column inches about the standing ovations and minute’s applauses we did during the 40th and 56th minutes of the match remembering both Millwall supporter Antony Murphy, who passed away the day before the final and the 56 Bradford supporters who died in the Valley Parade Fire – the anniversary of which fell just over week before the match.

The future's bright

Thinking ahead, the Chairman needs to make money available for Neil Harris to bring players into the club, which will take us forward as there is a big gulf between the Championship and League One.

A starting point would be to sign loan players Jed Wallace and Jake Cooper.

Hopefully the price of the latter will be in a sensible range.

Several out of contract players like Shaun Williams, Nadjim Abdou and Fred Onyedinma will hopefully sign new contracts and then, with a few other new signings, we can look forward to taking on the Championship teams in games so much bigger than those in League One.

I’m looking forward to that but for the moment I will continue to bask in our great day and promotion.

