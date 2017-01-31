Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What a special week it has been for Millwall supporters. First of all we had the news coming out from the mayor of Lewisham that the council would not be proceeding with the Compulsory Purchase Orders of the land around The Den.

The main reason being the incorrect advertising of a grant from Sport England, which I mentioned in last week’s article .

The pursuit of truth by Millwall supporters across several different organisations has shown we will not be bullied by those who think they can make decisions that have a massive effect on people’s lives.

At the moment we are still waiting on the official confirmation that the plans have been dropped and, until then, we will not relax but the negative publicity that has come the way of Lewisham Council has been deafening.

There needs to be an independent inquiry as to how the council got in bed with Renewal and would not enter into conversations with Millwall FC until the skulduggery was exposed very late in the day.

We also want some guarantees that CPO’s for the land will not be revisited in the future and the club will be given the right to be involved in any regeneration of the area around our ground.

Victory on the pitch

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

We went into the Watford FA Cup match looking to celebrate the apparent demise of Renewal's plans.

Sunday, January 29, was dubbed Victory In Bermondsey Day even before the match had started.

We hoped to give Watford a good match before moving on to concentrate on the league, but when we saw that the Watford manager had made wholesale changes to his team the chance of us doing the same to the Hornets that we did to Bournemouth in the last round increased.

We got amongst Watford and fully deserved the 1-0 win that we got thanks to Steve Morison finishing a pin-point cross from Shane Ferguson.

The comments after the game from the Watford manager Walter Mazzarri were laughable.

We played every bit as much good football as they did, we had by far the better chances in the match and even though we got amongst them and were strong in our challenges, we never over-stepped the mark and it just shows how soft a lot of players in the Premier League have become.

Mazzarri was probably just trying to protect his job rather than be honest and admit the players he picked were just not good enough to beat a League One side.

Draw down

We must be the biggest small club in the world judging by the disappointment shown by some of our supporters to potentially drawing the current League Champions, Leicester City at home in the fifth round on Saturday, February 18, if they get through their replay versus Derby County.

We all would much rather have drawn Tottenham, Arsenal, Man City or United.

But at least we’re at home and, if it is Leicester, they might well rest players as they have Sevilla on the following Wednesday.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf .

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook .