Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 1-1 draw against Gillingham at Priestfield on Saturday, April 8, was enough to get us back into the play-off positions thanks to our neighbours Charlton Athletic doing us a favour and beating Southend United at The Valley. It’s now Southend’s turn to have a bad run of results with two consecutive defeats in a week.

Now’s the time of the season, with just four matches left for ourselves, that we start to keep a really close eye on the scores and results of the teams around us.

At Priestfield against Gillingham this was happening as we heard that Southend were first losing, then level, then losing again.

Now we are back in the sixth spot our fortune is back in our own hands but we would definitely welcome Southend and Scunthorpe dropping some more points as it would be a major surprise for us to win all of our last four matches.

Before the match at Gillingham most of our large travelling support of around 2,300 were expectant of a win given the two teams differing form this season.

Both teams were missing players and we had a couple of late injuries that were kept quiet from the press before the match.

Skipper Tony Craig and winger Shane Ferguson both missed out.

Former Gillingham favourite Joe Martin deputised for Craig and David Worrall came in for Ferguson with Jed Wallace switching wings. Both replacements put in decent shifts.

Having a strong squad is important as was shown again late on in the match when Aiden O’Brien turned his ankle and had to be substituted.

Lee Gregory came on to replace him to renew his partnership up front with Steve Morison.

These two strikers understand each other’s games and if we can keep both of them fit for the rest of the season it will make a big difference to our promotion chase.

On Good Friday we host Northampton Town at The Den before travelling up to rivals Fleetwood Town on Easter Monday. Here’s hoping for wins in both games.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook