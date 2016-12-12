Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

To lose at home to the bottom of the table team is a very disappointing result. And we sure did suffer in the 1-0 home defeat to Shrewsbury Town.

With our best central defender missing the match through injury we feared we might give up a few chances to the opposition, but we backed ourselves to be able to score enough to still beat the struggling Shropshire side.

To do this Millwall had to impose our game on them but instead of that we didn’t put together enough decent moves until the last 20 minutes, which is simply not good enough.

Striker Lee Gregory is not fully fit as you could see from his performance on Saturday, December 10. He passed a late fitness test to play but was far from his best.

We need to get our talisman striker Steve Morison back on the pitch alongside Gregory to get the best out of him.

Morison was due to train this week so hopefully will be able to play some part in the match up at Scunthorpe.

That is a tough trip made all the tougher because of Webster’s absence.

With our defensive frailties continuing there comes to a point when you have to start to question the personnel playing.

Is skipper Tony Craig past his best at this level? Will young Sid Nelson ever make it as a first choice player?

We really need to get summer signing Shaun Hutchinson back fit. He was due to play in an under 23s match on Monday to test his fitness.

To have only started two matches by this point in the season is a poor return and must be one of the major reasons we have struggled defensively this season.

We have five out of our six league matches at home in December and must take advantage of this to give us a good shot at the play-offs.

We also need to make some signings when the January transfer window opens.

There has been talk of former loan winger Jed Wallace coming back, which would be a welcome signing as he was one of our best players last season.

But given our defensive problems, a centre-half should be at the top of Neil Harris’s shopping list.

If we carry on in our current form mid-table is all we can expect.

