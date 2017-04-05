Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Lions are back in the hunt for the play-offs after ending their four match streak without a win with back-to-back victories against Scunthorpe United and Shrewsbury Town.

With Southend United also losing at home to Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday, April 4, courtesy of an injury time goal from former Lion Mark Beevers, we have now drawn level on 66 points with the Essex side.

That means Millwall are just a point behind Scunthorpe and only three behind Bradford City.

Getting back to winning ways against fellow play-off hopefuls Scunthorpe on Saturday, April 1, was essential given our recent run of bad results.

Hopefully that will prove to be the turning point. We put in a good solid display in that match, something to build on.

That foundation was enough to make the long midweek trip to Shrewsbury worthwhile.

They are fighting for survival but we managed to take a two-goal lead from centre-backs Byron Webster and Shaun Hutchinson.

We still gave up another late goal to make for a slightly nervous finish but we ultimately saw it out to get the three points.

Those two victories have given the club a real lift.

It’s amazing how a couple of positive results can change the outlook of the team, the supporters and indeed the whole club.

The recent poor run saw lots of impatient supporters stating on social media that manager Neil Harris should be sacked.

These recent results show how knee-jerk some fans can be after a relatively short run of bad results.

Harris, like his team, is a work in progress. They will develop together and hopefully lead us back to the Championship sooner rather than later.

Importantly, Harris understands our club, our supporters and what is needed from players to succeed.

We make the short trip to the Priestfield stadium on Saturday, April 8, to take on Gillingham in a match that is vital to both teams for differing reasons.

We’ll have great support there and hope to take another three points.

