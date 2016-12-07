Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was great to progress in the FA Cup, beating non-league Braintree Town 5-2 with a first hat-trick in Millwall colours for Harry Smith. That said, the match gave supporters concerns about our defence and not for the first time this season.

We fell behind to the Essex side and both of the goals conceded showed a lack of pace and strength in our centre-backs.

We will come up against better teams than Braintree soon, including league leaders Scunthorpe United away this Saturday. We are going to have to defend a lot better.

The third round draw will see us at home to Premier League Bournemouth. Lots of Millwall supporters were complaining on social media about the tie. I can see their point.

First choice would be a big draw against teams such as Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs. If you can’t get that, second choice would be a weaker team that we should beat.

So despite the Cherries being a Premier League team, it’s not a great draw. As they are not fighting relegation this season they will probably field a team that will be too strong for us to progress.

But we live in hope and, indeed, the only time we have played the Cherries in the FA Cup in 2007 our current manager Neil Harris was on the field for the 2-1 victory.

More than few Millwall supporters will be disappointed that they will not be able to attend the London derby away to AFC Wimbledon on January 2 as we have only been given a paltry 650 tickets for this match.

We also have had the kick-off switched on the advice of AFC Wimbledon’s Safety Advisory Group to 1pm. Sometimes it can be a pain being a Lions supporter.

At least our club have a loyalty scheme in place for the first time which has been used to allocate the tickets. How the club allocates these points could be better. An away game involving a 500-mile round trip in winter should be worth more than a home cup match.

Supporters can still watch the match at The Den on a beamback. Tickets for the beamback are priced at £10 adults and £5 U16s and include food.

