Millwall put in an almighty performance up at Glanford Park on Sunday, May 7 to beat Scunthorpe 3-2 and progressed to the play-off final at the expense of the Iron.

We face Bradford City in the final on Saturday, May 20, aiming to go one better against a Yorkshire opposition than we did last year when we lost to Barnsley.

This will be our fifth visit to Wembley in the last nine years. Not bad for a small club in the third tier of the league.

Following on the back of a tight 0-0 home draw against Scunthorpe in the first leg on Thursday, May 4, when striker Lee Gregory spurned the best chance, a one-on- one with the keeper, we faced an uphill task at a team that had only lost three home league matches this season.

Despite the draw I was talking to a few mates on the journey home after that match and most of us agreed that, although it would be tough up there, we would still have a fair chance of getting through.

Our reasoning was Scunthorpe would have to attack us more than they did in the first leg and we could then use the pace in our team to hit them on the break.

It was going to take big performances across the Lions' side but everyone at the club including the supporters knew we were still in the tie.

Some supporters were more confident than others of course.

Our supporters travelled in good numbers up north on Sunday afternoon and provided raucous backing to team.

Although a small ground, Glanford Park helped to provide good acoustics for our fervent support, that was noisy well before kick-off until well after the final whistle.

Before the match I chatted to mate in the ground and mentioned that I thought striker Steve Morison was needed to have a good match for us to get through.

Morro has loads of experience and that combined with his skill must be a right pain to play against. He often pushes opposition defences right to their limit. He just needs that little mistake by an opposing player to nick a goal.

Although the 13 players who took part in the match all put in massive shifts, with a special mentioned for skipper Tony Craig, it was indeed Morison who made the difference by scoring two goals and setting up another for striker partner Lee Gregory.

The emotion Morison let out at the final whistle demonstrated exactly how much it meant to him and the team to get through to the final.

We now need to take last year’s experience of losing to Barnsley and channel what we have learnt from that to help us get the right result against Bradford this time.

We beat Bradford in the play-off semi-finals last season but that won’t have a bearing on this match.

I expect a tough match with our potent attack up against their mean defence.

We will need our players to stand-up and be giants in this match and for our supporters to play their part as well.

A good omen could be that the last time we had got promoted from the play-offs we had lost in the final, the year prior.

Hopefully history can repeat itself again and we can get back in the Championship.

