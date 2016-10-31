Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s amazing how quickly fortunes change in football. Things were looking bleak for the Lions just a month ago, but after three wins in four league matches and a win in the Checkatrade Trophy, we stand just three points off the play-offs and with a game in hand on more than half the sides above us.

We are not playing at our best at the moment, however, and a couple of defeats will see us back in a relegation scrap. We scraped a win against Oxford and had to withstand a lot of pressure in the second half.

But after the bad run we had in September I’m not bothered if the wins we have gained recently have been lucky or not. We needed the team to get back some confidence. How we now perform in the next few matches is important. We need to build on those good results and start to put a positive run going. That will give an indication that we could have a good season rather than one fighting at the wrong end of the table.

Although we haven’t been at our best yet we are still in touch with the pace-setters and can take advantage of that position if we hit form. Before that we face an FA Cup first round match on Friday night at home to Southend United (November 4) and then a Checkatrade Trophy match away to Luton Town on Tuesday night (November 8).

The league will always be the priority but some good results in the cups and in particular the FA Cup will benefit the Lions in several ways. It will keep a decent run going, gathering momentum with every positive result; it will boost players’ confidence; and it will also earn the club some valuable money which might persuade the board to bring a player or two in come the transfer window opening in January.

Steve Morison scored a cracking 25-yard volley on Saturday in our 2-1 away win at Oxford United. That was his ninth goal of the season. Morison has been a real leader for us on the pitch and if he can maintain these performance levels and strike rate he can be the catalyst in taking us back to the Championship. After what Morison has done for our club he above everyone else deserves promotion.