Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Lions saved one of their worst performances of the season for the most important match on Saturday when we went down 3-0 at home to Oxford United, a team who have nothing to play for.

Millwall were 2-0 down after just nine minutes as our nervous players froze when they needed to be on the front foot. By half-time we were more interested in the scores of the Southend and Rochdale matches than ours as there looked to be no way back into the match for us.

Saturday’s match showed the weaknesses that have been a frequent factor this season – a shaky defence and an inability to score goals.

West Ham decide caution is better than spectacle

There was a discussion in the ground and on social media about whether manager Neil Harris should have dropped goalkeeper Tom King and left-back Joe Martin for the Oxford match as both had filled in admirably in recent matches.

We were lucky that Southend lost 1-0 at Shrewsbury Town and Rochdale were held 1-1 at Oldham on Saturday which let us off the hook and meant we held onto sixth place and the last play-off spot with one match to go.

(Photo: Millwall FC)

We travel to Bristol Rovers on Sunday, another team who have nothing to play for, but after having seen Oxford comfortably turn us over in the same situation that does not fill me with a lot of comfort.

The fact we are away from home might actually help us as there will be less pressure. Also we have rarely put in two consecutive poor performances this season.

As disappointing as the Oxford defeat was, all will be forgiven if we do beat Bristol Rovers and make it to the play-offs.

Manager Neil Harris will be under pressure to select the team that can best achieve that result.

Does he change keepers again? Does he bring back Shaun Hutchinson despite his cracked rib? Does Tony Craig retain his place at left-back? Will Aidan O’Brien start ahead of Shane Ferguson?

These are all tough decisions that Harris will have to make this week. Our entire season depends on the answers and, more importantly, on the performance of the players selected.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook