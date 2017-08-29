Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lions supporters, players and staff welcomed Saturday’s result – finally to win at the fifth time of asking. It was also an emphatic win to boot as we thrashed Norwich City 4-0 on Saturday at The Den.

The reality was that we didn’t play much better in this match than we did in the other four but we took our chances, our goalkeeper Jordan Archer had a good match and the opposition didn’t seize the few opportunities we offered up.

We have been playing well this season but the results kept going against us. We know it is a step-up but we still expected more than just two points after four league matches.

This win gives us the confidence that we can get the results to keep our place in this division if our performances stay at this level.

Archer's call-up

Last week saw Jordan Archer get his first call to the senior Scotland squad for their World Cup Qualifying matches against Lithuania and Malta.

Archer celebrated that call-up with a great performance against the Canaries. Hopefully this call-up will give him confidence after a stuttering start to the season which saw some supporters had been questioning his place as first choice.

Gregory's chance

Striker Lee Gregory opened his account on his 29th birthday with the Lions first goal against Norwich City. This season is important for the former Halifax Town striker.

Last time he played in the Championship for Millwall he had just jumped up from non-league and although he showed promise, he often looked out of his depth. Following a couple of very good seasons in League One this is his chance to show he can perform at this level.

At the other end of his career, 19-year-old defender James Brown joined Carlisle United on loan until January which will hopefully give him some first team experience. He is another player who has shown promise.