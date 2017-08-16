Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Lions need a slice of luck or just get a result or two that their performances deserve.

With an early rush of matches, a couple at home, this was a chance for us to make our mark and get points on the board.

But that wasn’t to be.

Yes, we got a 1-1 home draw against Bolton on Saturday but we slipped to a 4-3 home defeat against Ipswich Town on Tuesday night – a game we didn’t deserve to lose.

Millwall could quite easily be sitting on at least five points from our first three matches – rather than the one point we have.

I hope this isn’t going to be the theme of our season – playing well, but not getting the results we deserve.

There are lessons, though. We need to tighten up defensively. Where we might have got away with the odd mistake in League One, these slip-ups are much more likely to be punished in the Championship. The skill level of players in this division is much higher. They move the ball swiftly and pounce a mistake.

Even giving away free-kicks is dangerous positions has cost us dearly in the last two matches with the equaliser by Bolton a great 20 yard free-kick by ex-Lion Felipe Morais. Ipswich’s winner was a header from another free-kick.

We shouldn’t be too despondent as there are many plus-points. Midfielder Saville looks a great signing. He looks to pass the ball in an attacking manner whenever possible and is not afraid to get stuck in. At 23, he’ll only get better. He opened the scoring in the Bolton match and displaying calmness under pressure to slot home.

Striker Tom Elliott is showing a passion to prove himself and his all-action displays remind supporters of former 80’s Millwall striker John Fashanu. He will make himself a real crowd favourite if he continues like this.

The Millwall team need to gather themselves now for an important match away at Bristol City this Saturday before we make the shorter trip West again to Reading for a League Cup 2nd round match on Tuesday night. The Bristol City match is the most important one, but winning matches in any competition will lift the supporters and the club.

