Millwall’s last couple of matches have all been about penalties and Lee Gregory. The striker managed to put the double penalty miss at Oldham on Saturday, February 25, behind him by netting the winner from the spot against Peterborough on Tuesday, February 28.

He had made the penalty himself with all his hard work, beating a man on the half way line before surging into the box and drawing the foul.

It took a lot of courage for Gregory to step up and take the spot kick after the previous disasters at Boundary Park missing penalties in the 89th and 94th minutes in the 0-0 draw.

The lack of goals in our last three matches shows how much we miss Steve Morison who brings the best out in other players.

Everyone seems to play well with him in the side but they struggle to maintain the same levels when he is absent.

The players do need to get to grips with this as our talismanic striker is not getting any younger.

The win against The Posh put us back into sixth place and moved us to within six points of automatic promotion.

That makes it even more frustrating that we threw away four points in our previous two matches. We would have been right in the mix if we had got the victories we deserved.

On the positive side that is now 16 matches undefeated and nine consecutive clean sheets. That’s a great run and should give us confidence for the remainder of the season.

Tottenham tickets

Last week saw our Chief executive Steve Kavanagh successfully lobby Tottenham Hotspur for 1,000 more tickets to our FA Cup Quarter Final at White Hart Lane, giving us 3,600 in total.

That’s a fraction of the tickets we need to satisfy the demand but better than the paltry initial offer.

We need aggression

Off the pitch the scope of the inquiry into the New Bermondsey regeneration scheme is rather limited and it would be good to see the club go on the offensive and see those at the top criticise this.

