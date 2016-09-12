Why Millwall need their fighting spirit

Millwall face one of their biggest battles and this one is off the pitch. On Wednesday (September 7) the cabinet of Lewisham Council voted 6-1 in favour of the compulsory purchase orders for the land around the ground that the Lions rent.

It’s astonishing with all the huge amount of work that the club and, in particular, the Millwall Community Trust does in the borough of Lewisham, that the council has decided to put short-term profits over the community partnership.

How times have changed. For the two seasons when we were in the top division, we were sponsored by Lewisham and wore its name proudly on our shirts. Now that relationship has now changed for the worse.

This is not the end of the fight though. There will be some time before the land will be taken from us and the club have vowed to fight this decision. We will need to harness our fighting spirit to turn this situation around.

Chief executive leaves

Meanwhile, it has been announced that chief executive Andy Ambler has resigned to take up a post with the FA after nine years at the club.

There was a lot of disparaging remarks against Andy on social media, mostly from people who have had no direct dealing with him and have formed their opinions from second-hand sources.

I dealt with Andy a lot during his time at the club and I found him a very professional and honest man. He certainly was a step up from his predecessors and engaged supporters better.

On the pitch

Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Coventry City saw us relatively happy come the final whistle as it looked for a long while that we be slipping to a defeat with a display that was lacking in purpose.

Too many players had off games and he team was missing last season’s top-scorer Lee Gregory. Without him we look half the team as the opposition can put more men on striker Steve Morison and negate our attacking threat that way.

That said, Aidan O’Brien who spent the majority of the match up front with Morison, netted the equaliser with a good run to the near post to convert a Morison cross. Two draws in our last two matches, both at home is not good enough form though and now have to pick up a win at Southend on Saturday.

Gregory has now signed a new two-year contract keeping him at the club until summer 2018. So we just need to get him back fit and keep him in the team.