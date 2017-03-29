Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Our unbeaten league run of 16 matches was lost away to Swindon on Saturday, March 25, when we conceded a 94th minute goal to go down 1-0. It was a dire performance lacking energy and passion, taking us 90 minutes to get a meaningful effort on target.

Without being disrespectful, against a poor team like Swindon Millwall need to be winning fairly comfortably if we are serious about making the play-offs.

We followed that defeat up with another loss away to Sheffield United on Tuesday, March 28.

That defeat was less galling as the Blades are flying and looking good for automatic promotion.

Since the heavy defeat against Spurs we have shown relegation form, having not won in four league matches.

In that run we have fallen out of the play-off places and are struggling to find the net with our only goals coming in the 3-3 draw at Rochdale.

Social media went into meltdown after the Swindon defeat.

Harris has turned from God in SE16 to the enemy with several so-called supporters calling for his head.

Football fans tend to over-react when times are good and also when they are difficult. It is hugely disappointing to see us give up our play-off spot by playing so badly, especially after having such a great run over the past couple of months.

But we must have been doing things right in that time and Harris was the man in charge at that point, having turned round a bad early part of the season.

It’s pretty amazing how a team that was undefeated in 17 matches prior to the Spurs Cup match can struggle so badly after that watershed game.

In hindsight it looks like our confidence took a real hiding. Goalkeeper Jordan Archer went off injured at Bramall Lane after only having recently just come back from injury to add to the manager’s woes.

We return to The Den on Saturday, April 1, to take on Scunthorpe, which is now a must-win match. An early goal for us will help to keep the supporters on side.

