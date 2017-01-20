Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bradford City seek their third win in four games as Millwall make the trip to Valley Parade on Saturday in a clash between two promotion hopefuls who sit at fourth and eighth in the League One table.

The Bantams missed out on the Championship last season after losing in the play-offs to Millwall, and look set to battle for the third promotion spot again this year.

The Lions lost out to Barnsley in the final and are hoping for another shot at getting to Wembley. Neil Harris’s side sit six points behind Bradford and it is Stuart McCall’s team who are in the much stronger position.

Millwall are in solid form going into this fixture, and are unbeaten in their last six games. This run included an impressive 3-0 victory over Premier League side Bournemouth in the FA Cup.

But the Lions’ last outing was a 0-0 stalemate against Charlton Athletic in which Millwall could only muster two efforts on target. With six goals in their last four games the failure to find the back of the net at the Valley could have just been a minor blip. Harris’s men did have 12 shots, but were lacking accuracy.

Millwall may struggle for goals again at Valley Parade due to Bradford’s exceptional home defensive record.

The Bantams have conceded a solitary goal in their last seven home fixtures, and have scored nine in the same timeframe. These figures make it hard to look past another win for Bradford as they aim to cement their position in the playoff places.

The last time Millwall travelled to the Yorkshire club was in the playoffs last season when they won 3-1. Before that, Bradford were unbeaten in five home league games against the Lions, and the last time Millwall had won at Valley Parade was a 1-0 victory in 2003.

This fixture has only seen two 0-0 draws in the past 30 years, but has often yielded low scores.

Due to Bradford’s stunning home form and Millwall’s lack of end product in their last fixture, we fancy Bradford at 6/5 to claim the three points here and keep a clean sheet while they are at it. Jordy Hiwula has two goals in his last three games, and could be a good choice for Anytime Goalscorer.

Jake joins

(Photo: Millwall FC)

Defender Jake Cooper, who has appeared for the England U18 and U20 sides, has joined Millwall on loan from Reading.

He told the club's website : "The move came around pretty quick. I was speaking to the coaches at Reading on Wednesday and working out some stuff. Millwall was my favourite option and the only club I wanted to come to.

"I've had a great conversation with the manager and he's made me feel welcome already."