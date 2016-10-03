Login Register
Millwall loss against Walsall ‘mightily disappointing and frustrating’, says manager

Neil Harris laments the 2-1 scoreline at the Banks’s stadium after Franck Moussa struck a second-half winner to condemn the Lions to their fourth successive loss

Millwall FC
Neil Harris on the sidelines at Millwall v Walsall

Millwall boss Neil Harris has described his side’s defeat to Walsall as “mightily disappointing and frustrating”.

The manager’s comments came after the Lions fell to their opponents 2-1 after Franck Moussa struck a second-half winner.

The loss at the Banks’s Stadium is the fourth in a row for Millwall, who could not break down Walsall for a second time despite Fred Onyedinma’s equaliser after Simeon Jackson had put the home side ahead.

“To concede two goals and get nothing out of the game is mightily disappointing and frustrating,” Harris said to the Millwall FC website.

“We were very good and there were chances created - a lot of them. We maybe just lacked the final quality to put it in the net.

“I feel we gave two chances away and let two goals in. They were two throw-ins down the left hand side and we don’t defend the cross, the ball in the box and we don’t defend the second ball.

“The fans who travelled here were exceptional throughout the game and probably enjoyed watching their team barring two 10-second moments, one in each half, where we conceded. We played well with the ball and without it was really good and we didn’t feel in any danger at all, but we conceded two goals.”

Next up for The Lions is the Checkatrade Trophy tie against Gillingham on Tuesday, October 4 but there is a two-week break in league fixtures after the home game against Charlton Athletic was postponed.

“I’d rather have played Charlton at this moment in time to get a reaction and performance out of my players. With a big crowd backing us that would’ve been ideal timing,” Harris added.

“Tuesday is an opportunity to play some players who haven’t played and some youngsters. It will be nice to win the game to give us some momentum going into the international break but I’m more interested in Northampton, Bolton and Fleetwood that come up in a couple of weeks’ time.

“Most important of all is that we try and get some players back fit, who aren’t at the moment, in time for those games.”

