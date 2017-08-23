Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Lions put in another decent performance down at Ashton Gate on Saturday but still could not land that first League win of the season. We drew a blank on the goal front despite having a decent amount of play, a fair few chances and 16 corners.

It was a reasonable performance though with a 0-0 scoreline and if we keep on playing like that the results will eventually come. The longer we wait for that first win, the more nervous everyone connected to the club will get.

Team selection is a key point. For example the left-wing. Does manager Neil Harris start with Aiden O’Brien who contributes more goals from open play? Or does he go with Shane Ferguson who is better at set-pieces and offers more defensively?

The ideal is to have at least two people fighting for a starting spot in each position. This season we look to have that strength in depth to a greater degree than in previous seasons.

One weak point though may be the goalkeeper. First choice Jordan Archer had a nightmare in the Ipswich match and manager Harris mentioned his slip-up in a post-match interview.

Young keeper Tom King gained vital experience last season playing 18 matches including starting the FA Cup Quarter Final away to Tottenham Hotspur. Archer will be looking over his shoulder.

Out the League Cup

Exiting the League Cup on Tuesday night away to Reading, 3-1 after extra-time was not a disaster as we can concentrate on the league now until the FA Cup third round in January.

Reading had plenty more chances than us so that was not a result we could complain about.

Norwich next

Next Saturday we entertain Norwich City at The Den in our last match before the international break. As every match passes we get more anxious about ending our league win duck. It’s not desperate yet, but a win would settle the nerves and mean we don’t need to play catch-up with the other teams ahead of us.

In and out

There were a couple of changes in personnel early this week as youngster Sid Nelson joined Yeovil Town on loan until January to gain more experience of first team football.

Winger David Worrall left the club permanently with his contract being cancelled by mutual consent.

That’s a good decision for both parties as Worrall looks to be a way off the first team in the League. He gave everything for the cause and was seemingly a model professional but with a step-up in level he wouldn’t be playing much this season.