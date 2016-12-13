Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Scunthorpe United have a good chance of getting back to winning ways after their slip-up against Rochdale at Spotland last Saturday.

Millwall are low on confidence as they prepare to travel to Glanford Park to face Graham Alexander’s league leaders Scunthorpe on the back of two straight defeats.

Neil Harris’s side lost to Shrewsbury Town in League One and Wycombe Wanderers in the EFL Trophy.

After the 3-2 loss away at Rochdale, The Iron should relish the chance to go up against a Lions side that has conceded 32 goals already this season.

Harris’s men have relinquished 22 of those goals on the road, while Scunthorpe have scored an impressive 23 goals in front of their home fans.

Scunthorpe’s potent attack includes the league’s leading scorer, Josh Morris. The midfielder began the campaign in the form of his life and accrued 14 goals from 17 appearances.

The 25-year- old hasn’t scored since early November, though, so will be desperate to find his groove once again.

The goals can come from anywhere in this potent attack, and Kevin van Veen is also a major threat with seven goals to his name this term.

Last season’s corresponding fixture was a goalless draw, and Scunthorpe’s visit to The Den was a 2-0 win for the away side.

There is a sense that this season’s fixture could yield more goals. Scunthorpe have fired off 198 shots so far with a 54.55% accuracy.

This equates to around six shots on target per match. The home side have also conceded an average of one goal per game.

This could spell good news for the visitors who have made 199 attempts on goal so far with accuracy of 44.22%.

Millwall concede an average of 1.6 goals per game, Scunthorpe score an average of two. Intriguingly, Millwall also score 1.6 goals per game.

The stats therefore point towards final results of 2-1 or 2-2 being most likely. Backing Scunthorpe to win 2-1 at 9/1 looks tantalising , as does the 2-2 draw at 12/1.

Staking on over 2.5 goals at 9/10 also appears a solid bet .

If Scunthorpe fail to win, they could allow Bolton Wanderers to leapfrog them at the top of the table.

Millwall have played one game fewer than the other teams around them, so if they lose this game in hand they will put more distance between themselves and their promotion rivals.

There is a lot riding on this game for both teams, so it is highly likely to be an exciting affair with plenty of goals.

See previews for all this weekend’s football action here .

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook