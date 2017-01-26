Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Millwall have an excellent opportunity to progress to the latter stages of the FA Cup when they entertain Watford at The Den on Saturday, and backing the League One outfit to cause a major upset and overthrow the Premier League side could be the way to go.

The Lions go into the FA Cup Fourth Round in great form, having embarked on a seven-game unbeaten run following the 3-0 defeat to Scunthorpe United before Christmas.

Their form in the cup has been exceptional, with a 1-0 win over Southend United in the First Round, a 5-2 slaughter of Braintree United in the Second Round, and the unforgettable 3-0 demolition of Bournemouth in the last fixture.

Millwall will see this second opportunity to play top-flight opposition this season as a chance to keep the players sharp and maintain momentum.

As far as opponents from the Premier League go, Millwall will view Watford as a favourable tie. The Hornets haven’t been in good shape lately, and their 2-0 win over Burton Albion in the cup is their only victory in the last eight matches in all competitions.

In that time Walter Mazzarri’s men have penetrated the opposition’s goal six times, with only two of those goals coming away from Vicarage Road. Watford have scored 10 goals away from home in the league, but five of those came before October. Before the two goals against the Cherries at the Vitality Stadium they had only mustered one goal on the road in the last two months.

Watford may feel that the two goals at Bournemouth could spark a return to form, but they are coming up against a resolute Millwall defence that has only conceded five goals in their past seven games. In the last four fixtures at The Den, Neil Harris’s League One promotion hopefuls have been breached twice.

In the previous 10 meetings between these two sides Millwall have only won once, a 1-0 victory at The Den in 2013. In that same space of time there has only ever been one goalless stalemate, and the steepest victory was 6-1 to Watford in 2010.

The bookies are favouring a win for the top-flight side at 13/10 but going on current form Millwall are in a prime position to cause an upset. Backing the Lions to Win to Nil again at 9/2 could be a shrewd bet. The Correct Score bet of Millwall to win 1-0 at 10/1 also looks appealing.

Odds supplied by Oddschecker.com . Odds correct at time of publication