Millwall are in imperious form with an impressive 10-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, and will look to continue their promotion push against play-off rivals Southend United. The Shrimpers won the opposing fixture at Roots Hall 3-1, but lost 1-0 to the Lions when the two sides met in the FA Cup at The Den in November.

Phil Brown’s side have been well in the promotion mix all season, and are also on a good run with only one loss in 2017.

It’s Neil Harris’s men that have more work to do, but they have shown signs of a side fiercely battling to escape League One in recent weeks.

With the future of their iconic stadium resolved, the mood in South East London is rocking, and the Den has become a fortress once again.

Teams visiting Millwall are finding it difficult to break down the resolute Lions defence which has only been breached twice in the last six home games.

Even Premier League clubs Bournemouth and Watford failed to score against the third-tier side.

For that reason, we think Millwall are more than capable of grinding out another low scoring victory here.

Back Millwall to Win To Nil at 11/5.

