The jubilant scenes at Bury on Saturday, Novmeber 26, when Aiden O'Brien netted a 92nd minute winner will stick in the memory for a long while. It was made even more special when O’Brien jumped into the away end to celebrate with our supporters.

Those scenes seemed miles away, 25 minutes earlier as we were hit twice against the run of play by James Vaughan to put us 2-0 down.

At that point several Lions supporters left the away end as we looked to be heading for a certain defeat a long way away from home.

I was just making my way out of the away end myself when Niall Maher handled on the line, keeping out Fred Onyedinma’s shot.

Maher was shown a straight red card and we were awarded a penalty. That was the turning point of the match.

I was just glad I was slow in leaving the ground so could turn around just in time to see the start of the comeback.

Substitute Calum Butcher headed home the equaliser on 86 minutes and at that time we were throwing everything at a Bury side who were getting nervous having not won in the League since September.

Two minutes into injury time Onyedinma put a nice ball into the box, defender Byron Webster dummied it allowing a neat finish for O’Brien and mass celebrations.

That was the first time we have come back from a 2-0 deficit to win a match since March 21, 2009, when a hat-trick from current manager Neil Harris secured a 3-2 win at Hartlepool.

The euphoria of the win erases the reality that we were 2-0 down to a poor side who must be lacking in confidence.

We have a lot to work to do but there are some positive signs.

One of those was the substitute appearance of young striker Alfie Pavey who won a few headers and chased down the opposition.

He will need all that endeavour and more to make it at Millwall, but he definitely has a chance.

We take a break from league action this weekend as we take on Braintree Town in the FA Cup second round at the Den on Sunday, December 4, with a 2pm kick off.

The Gaffer's view

Neil Harris told the club’s website : “There was character, desire and leadership from so many players to come back from being behind.

"I have real mixed emotions though. I’m happy for the comeback but we shouldn’t have put ourselves in that situation. The first half was so one-sided.

“Some of the balls into the box were outstanding, we should have been out of sight.

“Coming in at half-time, I said to the boys ‘don’t slip off the standards we’re setting, the end product will come’.

“It shows real character and desire to come back from 2-0 down. I’m delighted for my players.

"There were a lot of really positive performances and I’m delighted with the three points.”

