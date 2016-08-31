Login Register
Millwall get back to winning on the road

Lions fans put in a good mood after convincing 3-1 victory at Chesterfield

Millwall FC
Millwall players celebrate at Chesterfield

To get back to winning on the road was a real boost to the club and doing it convincingly, 3-1 at Chesterfield on Saturday, put our supporters in a good mood.

After getting trounced in our last away game, 5-1 at Peterborough, there was always going to be a little bit of trepidation for the following away match.

Scoring early in the 13th minute and then going 3-0 up in just 41 minutes put any nerves our supporters might have had to rest.

Steve Morison was in great form, netting two good goals the day before he celebrated his 33rd birthday. He even did a funny old man goal celebration after his second goal.

There is definitely plenty of life left in Morro yet. That performance from him was required on Saturday with our top scorer from last season Lee Gregory having to miss the match due to an injury picked up against Sheffield United.

We managed to pick up three more injuries in the Chesterfield match with Joe Martin, Fred Onyedinma and Shane Ferguson all joining Gregory in the treatment room.

Neil Harris moved to strengthen his squad last week by signing midfielder Calum Butcher from Burton Albion on a two-year deal. Butcher came on late up at Chesterfield to make his Lions debut and will be interesting to see if he can force his way into the starting line-up in the League matches.

The Lions then went on to beat West Bromwich Albion’s Academy side 2-0 in the new format of the Football League Trophy on Tuesday night at The Den.

It was a competitive game for the first half but the extra class, experience and fitness told in the end.

The real plus has to be the performances on full debut of Kris Twardek and Noah Chesmain.

Both look like they could be pitched into the first-team now if required.

Twardek is a skilful winger who looks an exciting prospect while Chesmain put in some big challenges at the back but also likes to get forward.

Millwall v Bradford, Sat, 3pm

