Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Millwall FC can now go back to concentrating on the league after our great FA Cup run came to a shuddering halt at White Hart Lane on Sunday when we thrashed 6-0 by a rampant Tottenham Hotspur team in the quarter finals.

Despite beating three under strength Premier League teams at home in the last three rounds, going to the second placed team to play their first choice team was always going to be a tough ask.

We kept Spurs out for almost 30 minutes but Christian Eriksen took a half chance after we had missed a couple ourselves. Then when Son Hueung-min made it 2-0 on 41 minutes the game was over for us.

(Photo: Reuters)

The gulf between the divisions is widening every season. The slick performance and finishing of Spurs demonstrated that. They are miles ahead of us, but we could have played our part – got into them a bit more and kept the ball better when we had it.

Maybe the occasion overwhelmed a few of our players. But despite all that it would not have changed the result, the scoreline would have been just less painful to read.

The heavy defeat doesn’t matter though as getting promotion is our priority this season. We have banked a nice lot of money from the cup run and hopefully that will assist our aim to improve our squad.

The support from the away end was excellent though. We outsung the Tottenham supporters for most of the match. We need more of that in the league matches home and away. Hopefully there will not be a hangover from this result when we take on Bury at The Den this Saturday. Three points is a must.

Manager's reaction

(Photo: Getty)

Manager Neil Harris told the club’s website : “We all came here with inspiration to what the FA Cup is about and what we’ve achieved in previous rounds, beating three Premier League sides.

“We thought that this could be another major upset but we also knew that Spurs could cause us a lot of problems, which they did.

“We were under no illusions it was going to be tough and I’m disappointed with the final score, but Spurs were absolutely outstanding today.

“We’ve enjoyed this competition. It’s been a great distraction for us. People talk about cup competitions as not needed, things that get in the way – for us, it’s given us momentum and inspiration to go on a 17-game unbeaten run.

“I’ve addressed my group after the game and thanked every one of them, telling them it’s been a privilege to be their manager in this competition. I also want to say thank you to the fans for their support throughout the competition.

“But it means nothing unless we go on and get promoted out of League One.”

Honours

Before the FA Cup match Manager Neil Harris was named the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month Award for February. Skipper Tony Craig was also nominated for the Player of the Month Award but missed out to Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook