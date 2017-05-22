Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Time inspired medals featuring braille have been unveiled for the World Para Athletics Championships and IAAF World Championships London 2017 in Stratford.

The clockwork style designs reflect the place, drive and determination of athletes and are set within the shape of an athletics track

Both sets of medals for the events at the London Stadium are layered with symbols of every event to create an effect similar to the inner workings of a watch- giving a nod to London being the historical home of Greenwich Mean Time.

They also feature iconic London landmarks such as Tower Bridge, the London Eye, the Shard and Big Ben.

For the World Para Athletics Championships, the layering of the equipment enables visually impaired athletes to feel the details of the medals while there is braille on the reverse marking the host city and the year.

The medals were designed and made on British soil by Royal Warrant holders Toye, Kenning And Spencer who also made the medals presented to serving personnel in celebration of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

The firm asked “What makes an athlete tick?” and collaborated with five-time Paralympic medallist Dan Greaves, European and Commonwealth silver medallist Jazmin Sawyers and coach of Olympic champion Jessica Ennis-Hill, Toni Minichiello on the design of the medals.

They were made at its factories in Birmingham and Bedworth and will be presented to winners of the 213 medal events at the World Para Athletics Championships and 47 medal events at the IAAF World Championships held in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Account manager Hamish Ritchie said: “It was massive honour to be chosen to design the medals.

“We are very proud to have been able to show off what we can do, not only our company but as a country for such an international event.

Dan said: “You don’t need to much motivation going into a home World Championships but being part of the panel and having helped to choose such great medal designs really does make you want to win one. I more determined than ever to get on the podium in London.”

Jazmin said she appreciated the theme of time and added: “Long jump is all about getting your timing right. If you get your run up just right and hit the board at exactly the right time you can land a big jump.”

The biggest sporting events in the world in 2017, the World Para Athletics Championships kick off the Summer of Athletics from July 14-23 with the IAAF World Championships following at the London Stadium from August 4-13.

Toni said: “That organisers are recognising the coaches of medal-winning athletes with a medal for the first time too is a great progressive step.”

It is the first time both Championships have been held in the same city and will be the biggest event to be staged at the London Stadium since the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games – with over 3,000 athletes from over 200 nations competing over 20 days of action.

Championship director Niels de Vos said: “It isn’t easy to demonstrate so much on a medal but Toye, Kenning AND Spencer have done a fantastic job with a design that carries such a great message.

“Every athlete dreams of standing on the podium to collect one.

“Hopefully we have made that moment even more special by presenting a truly unique medal.”

