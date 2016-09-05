Login Register
Made In Chelsea star joins thousands as The Color Run takes place at The O2

Stephanie Pratt is one of the many coloured runners who turned up at the North Greenwich venue to take part in the 5K run presented by Skittles

James Carnegie
Made In Chelsea's Stephanie Pratt takes part in The Color Run at The O2

Made In Chelsea star Stephanie Pratt joined thousands of local runners who took part in The Color Run at The O2.

The event, presented by Skittles, returned to London and runners from all over the city came together to run, walk, skip and dance their way through the 5km course.

Covered in coloured powder, the participants ran through the streets of London, eventually crossing the finish line and joining thousands of fellow runners at the Finish Festival.

Runners were covered in coloured powder during the 5K

Andy Knee, managing director of mass participation at IMG, said: “It was fantastic to return to the capital for our second event, seeing so many new and old faces turn up and help us spread colour and joy across the city of London.

“We’re now looking forward to our final event of the tour as we continue to spread further colour and happiness to colour runners everywhere.”

