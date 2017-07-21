Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Owners of London Stadium will dismiss interest from betting firms when they start look for a naming rights buyer at the start of the Premier League season, according to reports.

West Ham United FC are already sponsored by Betway and the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) does not want to cause conflict by doing business with a rival bookmaker.

It also follows the Football Association terminating their £4million-a-year contract with Ladbrokes amid controversy over the amount of gambling advertising in the game.

The LLDC is aiming to cash in on their summer of showcasing West Ham’s Stratford home through concerts such as Depeche Mode and sporting events like the World Para Athletic Championships.

It is planning to renew their bid for a naming rights partner once Premier League football is back, reports the Daily Mail .

It comes after a six-year agreement with Vodafone fell through.

West Ham have the chance to make millions from any new deal.

The LLDC take will the first £4million a year and the Hammers will then receive 50% of the rest of the naming rights proceeds.

If sold for £6million a year, the club would receive an annual £1million windfall.

An LLDC spokesperson said it was talking to a “range of new contacts” off the back of the summer events and will formally renew its bid for a naming rights partner “once the Premier League season gets back underway”.

