Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Ham supporters are spending today trying to figure out what exactly they feel about their club’s form right now.

The Hammers showed composure, enterprise, flair and goals for much of the time at White Hart Lane on Saturday against a club looking for a top four finish. Yet, they came away with no points, remain perilously close to the relegation zone, their spirits crushed by a last-gasp brace.

At least for the first time this season, West Ham showed they were capable of moving out the bottom four – but that amounts to nothing if they lose the ability to see out a hard-fought winning position.

(Photo: Reuters)

Manager Slaven Bilic will have seen plenty to please him – except, perhaps, the Premier League table once this round of matches was done.

He told the club’s website : “We are extremely disappointed. We were 2-1 up with three or four minutes to go and we had three really good opportunities to score the third one. But to concede two goals – one of which a penalty – is hard to take.

“We were the better side in the first half hour of the game. They started to push after that and we began to lose the ball quickly, but then in the second half after they equalised they had momentum. We should have killed the game.”

The tough run of fixtures continues with two games against Manchester Utd, in league and cup, followed by the next match at the London Stadium – another London derby against Arsenal. No respite follows as on December 11 they head to high-flying Liverpool.

And for one of those crucial games they could be without their stand-in captain Winston Reid who was sent off in the final few seconds.

The Spurs match saw the return of Diafra Sakho and Andre Ayew but it was Michail Antonio, with his sixth headed goal, who carried the main goal threat again. Manuel Lanzini scored a penalty in the second half to put the Irons ahead only to see their work cancelled out by Harry Kane’s 89th and 91st minute heartbreakers.

Antonio said: “It was one of those games where we were in the lead and stupid mistakes have ended up with us losing.

“I feel embarrassed because we know the importance of this game to the fans. We’ve done well, we’ve got the lead, they’ve come back, we’ve got the lead again and we’ve held out until the last seven minutes of the game."

After Adrian’s recent form, Darren Randolph was favoured in goal and, although the Irish international looked solid, the defence remains West Ham’s greatest vulnerability.

Bilic said: “It would have been important for us to get something out of the game, because we have a tough schedule, but then again we have shown that we can put really good performances in and we have chances against whoever we play.

“The red card is another blow for us because Winston was really good today – excellent in anticipating the ball when they played through the middle. It was a bit harsh and now we lose him for one game.”

Midfielder Pedro Obiang said : “We were very upset in the dressing room after the final whistle. It was a great game and we tried everything to win but in the final few minutes we lost the points.

“We need to be positive because we had played well but in recent games we have lost games in the second half and we need to change something.”

Oxford deal

Meanwhile, the future of bright young star Reece Oxford may shortly be sorted. The 17-year-old defender who burst into the first team last season and has been eyed by a number of Premier League clubs looks set to sign a five-year contract to stay at the London Stadium, according to reports.