West Ham showed in their lethargic response to the Europa League that they have been slow starters this season. And so it has proved in the Premier League as well.

That's not only in terms of an entire season – supporters will be fervently hoping that the first seven games will not repeat themselves – but in game time as well.

The first half against Crystal Palace in the late game on Saturday will be crucial – as our unique first and second half league table shows. If results were made up of just half-time results West Ham would be in a more perilous position in the "first half league" (19th with three points) – but manage to save themselves in the "second half league" (12th with eight points).

Perhaps the appearance of Dimitri Payet off the bench is the decisive factor.

Surveying the rest of the dual leagues, Chelsea’s first half performances appear to be undermining their efforts this season.

The Blues have only led at half time in two of their seven league matches - at home to Burnley and away to Swansea.

In a league just made up of half time results they would be down in 11th place with nine points, the same as Burnley and Middlesbrough would have.

However, a league based on second half performances alone would see Chelsea up in second with only goal difference separating them and top of the table Tottenham.

Antonio Conte’s side have won the second half of five league games this season and only lost one - at home to Liverpool on September 16.

First half league

Pos | Team | Points

1 | Man City | 16

2 | Arsenal | 13

3 | Liverpool | 13

4 | Everton | 12

5 | Man United | 11

6 | West Brom | 11

7 | Tottenham | 11

8 | Bournemouth | 11

9 | Burnley | 9

10 | Middlesbrough | 9

11 | Chelsea | 9

12 | Watford | 8

13 | Leicester | 8

14 | Southampton | 7

= | Swansea | 7

16 | Hull | 7

17 | Crystal Palace | 6

18 | Sunderland | 6

19 | West Ham | 4

20 | Stoke | 3

Second half league

1 | Tottenham | 16

2 | Chelsea | 16

3 | Crystal Palace | 15

4 | Man City | 13

5 | Liverpool | 13

6 | Watford | 12

7 | Everton | 11

8 | Arsenal | 11

9 | Southampton | 11

10 | Man United | 11

11 | Leicester | 10

12 | West Ham | 8

13 | Sunderland | 8

14 | Swansea | 7

15 | Middlesbrough | 6

16 | West Brom | 5

17 | Hull | 5

18 | Burnley | 5

19 | Stoke | 5

20 | Bournemouth | 4