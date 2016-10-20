Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Forwards

West Ham’s record £20.5million signing Andre Ayew has resumed full training following two months out injured.

Ayew, who joined the Hammers from Swansea, sustained the problem with his quadriceps on his opening day loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and he was allowed to return to former club Marseille to receive specialist treatment.

West Ham’s head of medical and sports science Stijn Vandenbroucke told the club website : “Andre has worked hard on his rehabilitation and joined the group on Monday. His fitness levels improve with every day that passes and we are all looking forward to seeing him back in action soon.”

Slaven Bilic said: “It’s great that he is back. It’s difficult to judge when he’ll be back on the pitch. He’s improving in every session. He was out for a long time and as I said, we want him back, but is he ready for games at the moment? Probably not. He needs more time and intensity in training."

Meanwhile, Vandenbroucke confirmed Diafra Sakho would begin training with the club’s Under-23 side on Monday before re-joining the first-team squad the following week.

Andy Carroll, spotted drinking in a Canary Wharf pub during West Ham’s last match was “taking longer than our initial prognosis” of four to six weeks.

Backwards

Former Hammers striker Jermain Defoe has said that West Ham have gone backwards since they moved to the London Stadium.

The Irons have won just two of their opening eight Premier League games although last weeks saw a change of form with a 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace.

Sunderland striker Defoe said : “You could say they have gone backwards a little bit from last season. The West Ham home fans expect so much from their team, especially given the standard they set.”

“They’ve not started this time like they did last year but if you look at the great individual players they have got, they can create things out of nothing.”

Defoe was speaking ahead of Sunderland’s crunch match with West Ham on Saturday. He also pointed out that Sunderland were going backwards too under David Moyes.