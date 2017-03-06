Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chelsea have the most settled starting XI in the Premier League.

Antonio Conte has used just 11 different starting lineups for league games this season, far fewer than any other side in the division.

One line-up in particular has played in more than a third (11) league matches this season - Thibaut Courtois, Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Gary Cahill, Marcos Alonso, Victor Moses, Nemanja Matic, N’Golo Kante, Eden Hazard, Pedro and Diego Costa.

Chelsea’s opponents on Monday (March 6), West Ham , have named 23 different lineups this season. They have used the same starting XI in each of their last two league matches, though this is something that the Hammers have only done three times in a season dogged by injury – and the saga of Dimitri Payet.

However, Chelsea’s lineups haven’t been too consistent of late. In fact, they have only named an unchanged starting XI in the league once since Boxing Day.

The Chelsea lineup remained unchanged for six consecutive league matches between them beating Leicester 3-0 on October 15 and defeating Tottenham 2-1 on December 26. A different set 11 players started each of the next 11 games though before the same 11 that started against Arsenal on February 4 also started against Burnley on February 12.

Match details

West Ham have beaten Chelsea this season, in a 2-1 EFL Cup tie which was remembered for off-pitch flare-ups. The questions that followed the security at that strife-torn game prompted a reappraisal of arrangements. West Ham will be hoping for Andy Carroll upfront to replace the suspended Michail Antonio. Chelsea are odds-on to continue their winning form so West Ham enter as underdogs.

Kick off: 8pm, London Stadium , live on Sky Sports 1 .

Unsettled line-ups

Manchester City haven’t started with the same 11 players in any two league games this season. That’s 26 different starting line-ups in total and doesn’t even take formation into consideration.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have used 24 different lineups. Spurs’ victory over Everton was only the third time this season where Mauricio Pochettino named the same lineup as in the game before.

Different line-ups

Chelsea: 11

West Brom: 17

Hull: 19

Stoke: 21

Swansea: 21

Arsenal: 22

Burnley: 22

Everton: 22

Leicester: 22

Manchester United: 22

West Ham: 23

Bournemouth: 24

Crystal Palace: 24

Liverpool: 24

Southampton: 24

Tottenham: 24

Middlesbrough: 25

Manchester City: 26

Sunderland: 26

Watford: 26

Source: 11v11.com .