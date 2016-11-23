Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Last Saturday’s trip to Bolton Wanderers was a real test of our upturn in form. It was always going to demonstrate if we are promotion contenders against a team who will almost certainly be vying for automatic promotion.

Truth is we were lacking a cutting edge in the 2-0 defeat .

The Trotters were stronger at both ends of the pitch and that gave them the result.

It was a real blow to lose striker Lee Gregory especially given that regular striker partner Steve Morison is out injured.

That left us trying to come back from a goal deficit, with a lack of experience up front against the best defence in the division.

We now need to embark on another good run to keep us in touch with the play-off positions.

We didn’t exactly do that in our following match, with a 0-0 draw at home to AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday, November 22.

It was a frustrating match where we were the better team, but still didn’t create enough clear-cut chances from the possession we enjoyed.

A lot of that is due to the absence of our first-choice strike force.

Big frontman Harry Smith tried his best on only his third start for us, but former Lions skipper Paul Robinson played his young opponent well.

If we are still struggling with injuries to our strikers when the transfer window opens we will need to look to bring in at least one player – we look a mid-table team without Morison and Gregory.

This coming Saturday’s trip to Bury is a must-win match with them having lost the last nine league games.

We must take advantage of this bad run by the Shakers and get ahead of the match, especially if we will probably not have either of our first-choice strikers playing.

Goals are in short supply so we might need to make more of our set pieces.

I don’t really care how we score the goals, but we must find a way quickly.

