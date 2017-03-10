Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The gulf between last season’s West Ham and this season’s version has been revealed.

Only Leicester City have fared worse, if comparisons are made between the same fixtures over the two seasons – although the Foxes have the consolation of the Premier League trophy in their cabinet.

West Ham have dropped 16 points – which, like Leicester, indicates a strong 2105/16 as well as a poor 2016/17. The team third from bottom, Crystal Palace, show a difference of –6 which shows a consistency of performance.

Bournemouth, who host West Ham on Saturday (March 11) also fare worse than last season’s efforts.

It is the dramatic jumps that are telling and it unsurprising that Chelsea, victors at the London Stadium this week , come out top of the comparison league, having won 30 more points than they did from the same fixtures last season.

That makes the west London club the most improved side in the division.

Last season, for example, Chelsea lost 1-0 at home to Bournemouth.

Overall then Antonio Conte’s side have won 53 points this season compared to 23 points last season from games played in both campaigns.

Everton are the division’s next most improved side, picking up 14 more

points than they did from the corresponding matches last season.

Club: Point difference

Chelsea: 30

Everton: 14

Liverpool: 11

West Brom: 7

Stoke: 5

Man United: 5

Watford: 4

Man City: 4

Arsenal: 2

Tottenham: 1

Bournemouth: -4

Swansea: -5

Sunderland: -5

Southampton: -5

Crystal Palace: -6

West Ham: -16

Leicester: -20

