West Ham are one of the most changeable sides in the Premier League this season.

Slaven Bilic has given starts to 20 different players in league games this season as he struggles to cope with injuries and deal with a side lacking form and confidence.

Only David Moyes has changed his starting lineup more – a sign that the struggling sides are the unsettled sides.

The Black Cats boss has named 22 different players in his starting 11 this season.

The Hammers do have four ever-presents though in the shape of Michail Antonio, Cheikhou Kouyate, Mark Noble and Adrian.

Michail Antonio – the in-form one

Cheikhou Kouyate – the reliable one

Mark Noble – the indispensable

Adrian – the nervous one

Bournemouth and Burnley have been the Premier League’s two most stable sides. Sean Dyche and Eddie Howe have both only used 14 different starters so far this season – which may be an indication of the size of their squads rather than other factors.

Hull have used 15, while Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Watford and West Brom have used 16 each.

Club: Number of different players to start

Sunderland: 22

• West Ham United: 20

Stoke City: 19

Arsenal: 18

Crystal Palace: 18

Leicester City: 18

Manchester City: 18

Middlesbrough: 18

Everton: 17

Southampton: 17

Swansea City: 17

Tottenham Hotspur: 17

Chelsea: 16

Liverpool: 16

Manchester United: 16

Watford: 16

West Bromwich Albion: 16

Hull City: 15

Bournemouth: 14

Burnley: 14