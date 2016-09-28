How Millwall's fortunes have turned sour in a month

Lions manager Neil Harris faces a mini-crisis now after two defeats in two matches in the last week – conceding six goals in the process.

Even though we won at Port Vale last year, it was always going to be a tough trip this time around as they have won every home league match this season.

But losing at home to Rochdale, even though we had gone down to 10 men after Ben Thompson got his marching orders, was a different matter – it was a shocking result.

Rochdale will surely be fighting at the wrong end of the table this season – and Millwall might join them if we don’t turn things round quickly. We were 2-1 up against Rochdale but failed to put the game beyond them when we were on top and battering their goal in the first 10 minutes of the second half.

By failing to take advantage, Rochdale got back into the game and fans could sense the equaliser coming.

Our defence, which was a strength last season, has gaping holes and Harris needs to find the best combination of players to get some clean sheets. Without doing that, I struggle to see where the next win is going to come from.

Add in a nasty knee injury to Aidan O’Brien, who has netted five times this season from the wing, and things have turned bleak after looking rosy only a month ago.

Winning formula

We do have to stay calm as supporters. Harris went through a couple of mini-crises last season, firstly in August and the again in December, but he managed to turn things round spectacularly and guided us to the Play-Off Final.

Harris knows our club inside out and understands the passion our players need to display to please supporters. It’s how to translate this passion into a winning formula again that needs to solved.

He did that last season comfortably, so much so that supporters expected us to do well this season from the off.

We played a high-tempo game, often soaking up pressure and hitting teams on the break. We’re not suddenly going to turn ourselves into a total football side with the players we have, so have to work within those limitations to find a winning method.

At least off the pitch we had some good news last Tuesday when Lewisham Council’s own scrutiny panel called in the Compulsory Purchase Orders granted for the land surrounding The Den and referred it back to Lewisham’s mayor and cabinet.

They queried whether public interest had been taken into account enough, as well as the viability of Renewal’s project. The council cabinet were due to meet again on Wednesday this week to revisit the issue.

We are facing a big fight both on and off the pitch.

Millwall FC Neil Harris

What the manager said

Talking to the club's website , Neil Harris said: "The manner in which we conceded the goals was really poor.

"I've prided my team over the last 18 months on being good in both boxes and good at set-plays but we're short and that's really disappointing.

"With the ball we created chances, lots of them, and missed some absolute sitters at one, two and three-nil down.

"This becomes about pride, professionalism and discipline. Concentration is huge also. Sometimes there are moments in open play which you can't do too much about but to switch off and allow your man to get a run at you, to beat you on the edge of the box - it's not good enough."