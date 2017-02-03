Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Millwall are going through an incredible purple patch and will be buoyed by their stunning FA Cup victory over Watford. Back them to claim the three points here against a Coventry City side in dire form.

The Lions have claimed two Premier League scalps in their last four games, with the 3-0 annihilation of Bournemouth followed by the 1-0 victory over the Hornets.

Neil Harris’s side were well deserved victors in both encounters and their impressive run is gaining even more momentum.

The London club now sit five points outside the playoff positions in League One, and they also have a game in hand over some of their rivals. A win over the Sky Blues on Saturday, February 4, will keep Millwall well in the hunt for Championship football next season.

The Lions are on an exceptional unbeaten run of eight games in all competitions, and have won five of those fixtures. In that timeframe they have averaged nearly two goals per game, and impressively, have only been breached five times. They will also be spurred on by the recent news that their iconic stadium will not be sold.

The future of the Den has been under much scrutiny of late, but now that the situation is resolved Millwall can focus on what is important: promotion.

The Lions will travel to the Ricoh Arena confident that they can continue this excellent run of form. Coventry are in disarray, propping up the third-tier table with a measly 21 points; eight points from safety.

They have gone 12 league matches without a win, with their last victory all the way back in early November.

The West Midlands club have only picked up two points in the last three months, and it is hard to see them getting anything against this high-flying Millwall side.

When the two teams met earlier in the season it ended in a 1-1 draw at the Den, but we expect the gulf in class to be much more evident in this confrontation.

In the last 10 meetings between the two sides there have only been two draws, and we think Millwall will pile more misery on the struggling Sky Blues when they meet this time out.

With Coventry frequently giving away two goals or more on their home turf, Millwall To Win with Over 2.5 Goals at 14/5 looks like good value .

