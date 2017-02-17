The London Stadium would need to have a capacity of over 76,000 to fund West Ham’s transfer activity this season.
The Irons have spent an estimated £36.1million net on transfers this season.
If the club were to try to cover that cost through league ticket sales then they would need to recoup a massive £1.9million per home game.
With the cheapest London Stadium match day tickets costing £25 each according to the BBC Price of Football study, the club would have to sell 76,063 tickets per home game at that price across the whole season to cover their net spend.
That’s 16,000 more tickets than the stadium’s 60,000 capacity.
If the club wanted to use tickets sales to cover the total spend – an estimated £71million – as opposed to just the net spend, then the London
Stadium would need an enormous expansion to 149,432 seats, with every game being sold out.
But that’s not as much as Manchester City who would need to attract 227,068 each week while Swansea only need 4,737.
Premier League
Club: Capacity to cover transfers in a season
Arsenal: 170,078
Bournemouth: 19,934
Burnley: 66,211
Chelsea: 31,113
Crystal Palace: 97,460
Everton: 37,835
Hull: 55,146
Leicester: 44,838
Liverpool: negative net
Man City: 227,068
Man United: 58,596
Middlesbrough: 55,842
Southampton: negative net
Stoke: 62,168
Sunderland: 23,853
Swansea: 4,737
Tottenham: 40,822
Watford: 22,427
West Brom: 20,589
West Ham: 76,063