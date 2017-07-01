Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Swimmers will be snapping on their goggles and setting their sights on the finish line of the Great London Swim on Saturday, July 1.

Around 1,500 competitors are expected to plunge into the Thames, close to the Emirates Air Line terminal in Newham, setting off in staggered groups from 8am.

They will crawl, breaststroke and paddle their way around Royal Victoria Docks passed Excel and under Royal Victoria Bridge.

Swim distances range from a half mile right up to the newly added 5k and 10k.

If you are going along to compete or to cheer someone along here are the best ways to get to the start line near to Excel.

By cable car

The start line for the swim is right next to the Emirates Air Line terminal so why not ‘fly’ in from North Greenwich?

The journey is available on Oyster and offers views across east London from the highest crossing on the Thames.

DLR

Royal Victoria station is the closest stop with trains running from Beckton and Tower Gateway from 5.15am.

Prince Regent station is also an 18 minute walk from the dock.

Tube

Canning Town is about a 13 minutes walk from the dock and is served by the Jubilee Line and DLR.

By air

London City Airport is a five minutes taxi ride from Excel or you can get the westbound DLR direct from the airport towards Canning Town and then walk about ten minutes down to the waterside.

By road

With 3,070 parking spaces available at Excel (£20 flat rate for 24 hours) and easy connections to the M25 and M11, the North Circular, A406 and the A13, driving could be a good option. The postcode for anyone using a Sat Nav to get to Excel is: E16 1DR

