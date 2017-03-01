Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Boxer David Haye has come in for criticism for picking some easy fights on his tortured route back to the top after coming out of retirement.

He has used his bouts to prove that he’s not completely out the picture – but none have put him in contention – especially when his favoured home venue – The O2 – has also seen Anthony Joshua proving his credentials.

The latest contest in the Haye circus has all the hallmarks of being just the same. Tony Bellew trash-talked Haye ringside, Haye responded and suddenly a fight is on the cards.

(Photo: Getty)

The war of words has been more akin to WWF than boxing and no-one expects anything more than a Haye walk-over. Bookmakers have the Hayemaker odds on at 1/7 to take the fight, with Bellew 5/1 in his first heavyweight fight.

Haye indicated his commitment to the fight by heading out to Munich, sharing a pizza with his pal, footage he put on Instagram. WBC cruiserweight title holder Bellew has seized on the 36-year-old’s lack of interest in anything other than settling scores, pointing out the Bermondsey boxer has spent less than three rounds in the ring since his return, beating Mark De Mori and Arnold Gjergjaj easily.

Haye’s former trainer has backed Haye but has issued a note of caution: “He is very, very heavy handed and we don’t know how much fight he has in him, and he won’t know until he actually gets tested - especially with his injuries,” Adam Booth told Sky Sports .

Bellew became a world champion in some fashion when he climbed off the canvas in the first round against hard-hitting Ilunga Makabu to win the WBC Cruiserweight title with a devastating third round KO at Goodison Park in May. The Bomber’s success came at the third attempt having twice boxed for World titles at Light-Heavyweight before moving to Cruiserweight

David “Hayemaker” Haye says:

"The public demand for me to violently knockout Tony ‘The Bell-End’ Bellew was simply too strong. The country is fed up of his constant yapping. Even in his home town of Liverpool, I would be stopped in the street by people begging me to spectacularly send him into retirement."

Tony “Bomber” Bellow says:

“I’ve backed him into a corner, left him nowhere to go, and now I have what I want. I’m not under any illusions, I know exactly what I am going up against, it’s big risk, big reward.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Records

Haye has won 28 of his 30 fights, the same statistics as Bellew

Undercard

Craig Glover vs Jake Bonnalie (4x3 mins Cruiserweight contest)

Ted Cheeseman vs Jack Sellars (10x3 mins Super-Welterweight contest)

Katie Taylor vs Monica Gentili (6x2 mins Super-Featherweight contest)

Dave Allen vs TBC (6x3 mins Heavyweight contest)

Lee Selby vs Andoni Gago (10x3 mins Featherweight contest)

Sam Eggington vs Paulie Malignaggi (12x3 mins WBC International Welterweight Championship)

Ohara Davies vs Derry Mathews (12x3 mins WBC Silver Super-Lightweight Championship)

How to watch

The O2 is mostly sold out. There are some tickets level at £200 and £300 at the time of publication.

Sky Box Office is showing the fight from 6pm on Saturday, March 4, £16.95.

Timings

Doors: 5pm

Ring Walk: 10.30pm

Finish: 11.30pm

How to get there

Tube

The Jubilee line is the best way to travel to the venue. Check here for Tube status. Remember, Jubilee line is 24 hours on Saturday night but not on Sunday.

Driving

There is parking on site and The O2 is signposted from the M25, the A2 and A20 (from the South East), and the M11 (from the North). Take the junction for Millennium Way or Edmund Halley Way. Allow extra time as there are works on the approach road.

Or just tap in the postcode - SE10 0DX into your Sat Nav.

Bus

The 108, 129, 132, 161, 188, 422, 472 and 486 all stop at North Greenwich station . And the 188 is 24 hours to and from Waterloo station. Sit on the top deck for a View To (A) Kill for.

Boat

The MBNA Thames Clippers service to North Greenwich comes from as far west as Putney and as far east as Woolwich (at limited times).

Cable car

It may only come over from the Royal Docks, but the Emirates Air Line is certainly a more scenic route for those adventurous sorts among you. If you’re travelling on the DLR as well, you can change at Royal Victoria and get to it from there.

